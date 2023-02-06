VAR injustice spotted by eagle-eyed ex-Red may have cost Liverpool dearly in Wolves loss

VAR remains something a controversial presence in football amid ongoing inconsistencies around its application in the game.

Reviewing footage back from Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Wolves on Twitter, ex-Red Neil Mellor pointed out an alleged poor call from the officiating team that saw a handball on the line left unpunished.

Wolves played very well. It would have made it 2-1 and changed the momentum of the game and the mood of the crowd 5 mins into 2nd half. It felt a big moment in the game. Wolves were impressive tho on the day — Neil Mellor (@NeilMellor33) February 6, 2023

The point has been fairly made that the hosts were 2-0 up at the time, though there’s no telling what kind of impact a goal would have had on a side that have had very little joy in front of goal since the World Cup break.

It’s very telling, for instance, that Leicester City’s Wout Faes remains our top scorer since the return of domestic football as our woes in the frontline continue.

Mo Salah’s collapse from the glorious heights of the 2021/22 campaign can no doubt be linked to our struggles in the middle of the park and the restriction of our fullbacks in a bid to increase compactness in our defensive half.

The tweaks in question certainly appeared to make us a more formidable opponent in the 2-1 defeat against Brighton – a tie partly decided by a fluke effort from Lewis Dunk – though it’s evidently doing us little in the way of favours when it comes to our offensive prowess.

Perhaps the landscape will rapidly change once talismanic centre-half Virgil van Dijk returns to the starting-XI, not to mention one of our more lethal members of the forward department in Diogo Jota.

Ultimately, however, any tweak we make going forward has to have a consistent impact from game to game – if we’re going to sacrifice goals for defensive solidity, we simply can’t be shipping five goals in the space of a week.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?