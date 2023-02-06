(Video) What Palace player & LFC fan Will Hughes did to rile United fans at Old Trafford is hilarious

Some Liverpool fans may remember Will Hughes as a player of reported interest to the club a few years back.

The Reds supporter never realised his dream of playing for the Anfield-based outfit, though made clear where his allegiances stood during Crystal Palace’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

A clip shared by TikTok user @strettyend (via @utd_kyle18) shows the midfielder holding up six fingers – presumably to denote the number of times the Mersesyiders have lifted the Champions League trophy – in a successful bid to antagonise the home support.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @utd_kyle18: