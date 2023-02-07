‘This can’t be right’ – Carragher’s take on Man City financial breaches amidst club’s revenue claims

Manchester City have been rocked by the news that they have supposedly breached a huge number of financial rules set by the Premier League and may feel the full wrath of the governing body, should the club be found guilty and Jamie Carragher has had his say on the events.

Taking to his Twitter account, the Bootle-born pundit had a rather tongue-in-cheek reaction to the supposed findings: ‘This can’t be right, Man City bring in more commercial revenue than Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Man Utd & Liverpool’.

This obviously comes in reference to the fact that the Etihad club have been top of the list for club revenue in world football in recent years, despite many pointing to their obviously smaller fanbase, stadium size, ticket sales and commercial strength around the world.

The reaction from our former defender shows how widely disregarded these figures are.

Ultimately, if it’s so abundantly clear the club is fiddling with their figures, then surely it’s about time they faced the repercussions for these actions.

Much has been made about the possible Premier League trophy (or even trophies) we could clinch because of the supposed point docking that may occur in previous seasons; that’s not actually what would be of the biggest benefit for Liverpool from these events.

We want football to be played on a fair basis and, whatever you think of the financial fair play rules that are in place from the football governing bodies, the rules should be adhered to by everyone.

If some clubs are gaining an advantage through ill-gotten finances, then the repercussions should be as severe as those in power plan for them to be.

