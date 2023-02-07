(Video) Danny Murphy ‘still surprised’ out of form Liverpool man keeps being left out of starting-XI

Danny Murphy has questioned Jurgen Klopp’s continued refusal to start Jordan Henderson in the middle of the park.

The England international has been struggling for form in this Liverpool side of late following a relatively impressive World Cup campaign.

The former Sunderland star isn’t the only senior midfielder facing exile, however, with the quality of Fabinho’s performances likewise having nosedived this term, forcing the manager into utilising a midfield three of Naby Keita, Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara.

Whilst a fully-in form Henderson would, without question, be one of the first names on the teamsheet, we can’t justify playing the No.14 for a large period of time when he detracts from the team as a whole.

Perhaps there’s a possibility he could play himself back into form but that’s an awful risk to take when we find ourselves 11 points (with a game in hand) off the top four.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of talkSPORT: