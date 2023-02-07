Enrique joins Lucas in title questions as Brazilian hits back at critics over 2013/14 remarks

The news of Manchester City’s financial charges has thrown years of Premier League results up in the air, with the 2013/14 season being of interest to Liverpool fans and also former players like Lucas Leiva and Jose Enrique.

Following the news that the Etihad club could have previous titles taken from them, both of the former Reds wrote: ‘Am I a Premier League champion?’ on their respective Twitter accounts.

The Brazilian was then taunted for this message but he soon hit back at these critics:

No I don’t . I just asked as I am confused !! https://t.co/PejMfWWamc — Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) February 6, 2023

It seems that some took the messages from both men as an expectant plea for their medals to be handed out but our former No.21 has proven that it was merely a question as to what was going on.

It’s clear to understand why the players would be both interested and confused by this news, especially with social media being filled with messages about the titles we could possibly have handed to us if the claims about Pep Guardiola’s club are true.

The truth is that nobody will fully understand the exact legal procedures and explanations for what is happening and it’s likely to take many years before we do find out what is really going on.

For now, we and everyone attached with the club can have a small glimmer of hope we’re about to be handed some very hollow league victories but for now – it’s a confusing waiting game for all involved.

