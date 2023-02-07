(Image) Ex-Red endures injury heartbreak with debut MOTM performance for new club

Making your debut and being handed the man of the match award is the dream for most players but one ex-Red managed to turn this moment into a nightmare, when injury struck once again.

After 62 appearances in eight years with the senior team, Martin Kelly has always struggled with injuries and that led to a disrupted spell with Crystal Palace before now moving to Wigan Athletic, on loan from West Brom.

The defender only signed for the club last month but his first appearance ended in despair, with manager Shaun Maloney telling the club website: “Martin Kelly doesn’t look good. I am gutted for him.”

It was revealed to be another knee injury for the 32-year-old and let’s hope that it doesn’t see him sidelined for too long, although his Twitter post after game also shows how low he is feeling at the moment:

Im a broken man, devastated is an understatement. The boys will build on a good performance thanks for the support and appreciation out there 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/rWQiFVtotD — Martin Kelly (@MartinKelly1990) February 6, 2023

