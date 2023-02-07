Klopp may now face fresh problem with his players as journalist cites worrying Dortmund example

Liverpool are enduring the worst run of form since Jurgen Klopp took the helm and, despite many of our supporters remaining loyal to the German, some outside sources are beginning to question his tactics.

Most worrying of all, the question has been posed as to whether the 55-year-old’s players are starting to tire of having the same manager in place since 2015.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast, Jack Pitt-Brooke said: “Are they tired of Klopp? He’s been there much longer than most managers are in modern football.

“In his final season at Borussia Dortmund, the team went off a cliff and it was largely down to players being physically tired.

READ MORE: (Video) Osman says Everton ‘will be confident’ facing Liverpool after disparate weekends

“Sometimes players do get a bit fed up of managers and he’s now got a few players who have been playing for him for four, five, six years and perhaps they are not capable of summoning up the reserves they need.”

There is an old feeling in football that listening to the same voice for too long can lead to players not being able to improve any further but when you look at the legacies of of the likes of Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley, that shows this theory isn’t true.

Many forget that our legendary Scottish manager went through a tough period in terms of silverware himself and spent seven seasons between 1966-1973 without winning any trophies.

The 55-year-old in charge today has gone a matter of months since the Community Shield victory over Manchester City and yet many are writing him off already.

Whilst the outside noise may grow ever stronger, criticising the very methods that brought us every trophy possible in the game, it’s crucial that we stand by our boss and that he knows we trust him to end this mess.

It needs to start with victory over Everton, ahead of some tough fixtures in the next couple of months, but however long it does take – we all trust he’s the right man for the job.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?