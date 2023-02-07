Liverpool set to ‘listen to offers’ for 31-year-old as ‘countdown’ begins to the end of his Anfield career – report

Liverpool fans have endured a slump in results and performances which has led to many suspecting that this summer will be one of great change within the playing squad, with one possible departure looking to be edging closer to an exit.

As reported by Football Insider: ‘Liverpool will listen to offers for Joel Matip in the summer as the countdown to the end of his career at the club begins’.

The defender will see this news after what was arguably his worst performance in a red shirt, as he was part of a woeful defensive display against Wolves that saw the first of three goals being the fault of our No.32.

Joel Matip has been a brilliant servant for Jurgen Klopp since his arrival as a free transfer from Schalke 04 in 2016 and few can argue he has been anything short of a fantastic signing for the club.

His early years at Anfield were shrouded in injury concerns but he does (hopefully) seem to have improved on that front and is now in his seventh calendar year at a club he calls home.

The 31-year-old’s contract comes to an end at the close of next season and so this would be the final summer where we could recoup any funds for him.

We’ve seen the injury concerns present in that position at the moment though and so it may have to be a case of us finding a replacement before we allow such a deal to happen.

Having said all of this though, it does feel that any minimal fee we would probably receive for the former Cameroon international is probably not worth the risk of allowing him to leave.

