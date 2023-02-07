Merseyside derby venue changed in landmark event for both Liverpool and Everton’s Women’s teams

Liverpool and Everton are set to lock horns in the Merseyside derby, a matter of months after 27,000 fans packed into Anfield to watch the meeting of the two women’s teams earlier in the season.

As reported on the club’s official website: ‘Liverpool FC Women’s Merseyside derby clash with Everton next month is to be played at Goodison Park.

‘The Barclays Women’s Super League fixture on Sunday March 26 has been switched from the original venue of Walton Hall Park’.

This really shows the progression of both the women’s game and the growth of women’s football within Merseyside, as there will likely be another large crowd packed in to watch the meeting between the two clubs.

If there’s ever a day for rivalry and competition, it’s when red meets blue but this is also another rare event when the city can come together through football and promote itself as a progressive place to live.

Showing excitement and interest in the growth of the women’s game is great for all of Merseyside and let’s hope that we begin to see these games being played inside the senior men’s stadiums as the new norm.

This comes alongside the recent news that Melwood may soon host the women’s team as their permanent training facility too, all huge steps in the right direction to increase the stature of the sport.

