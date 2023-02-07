Naby Keita ‘on verge’ of making Liverpool decision amidst ‘contract extension’ speculation – Plettenberg

Liverpool supporters will be well aware of the fact that Naby Keita is one of the players whose contract is set to come to an end at the close of this season and it appears that there has been an update on where his career will head next.

As reported by Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg: ‘News #Keita: The 27 y/o is on verge to leave #LFC as a free agent in summer! Contract extension unlikely at this stage. Many clubs are interested to sign him. But he won’t join Galatasaray. His return to 🇩🇪 is not excluded’.

So it seems as though the news many expected would be happening, is somewhat closer to being confirmed as our No.8 appears set to depart Anfield and end his five-year stay with the Reds.

The Guinean has arguably been the one major transfer mistake that has been made during Jurgen Klopp’s reign at the club as, despite flashes of brilliance, he hasn’t been able to consistently perform to a high level nor maintain his fitness.

It appears that he still has plenty of admirers in Germany given his success in a RB Leipzig shirt and so that may well be the final destination for the midfielder that inherited Steven Gerrard’s iconic shirt number.

If the 27-year-old does decide to move away from Merseyside then we obviously won’t recoup any funds for his services, however this will increase the likelihood of a full midfield revamp in the summer.

