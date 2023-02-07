Gary Neville saw Klopp come close to doing something completely new in his post-Wolves press conference

Jurgen Klopp was visibly shocked on the bench by a poor 12-minute spell at the start of proceedings with Wolves that saw Liverpool concede twice at the Molineux.

Dissecting what went wrong in his post-match press conference, it didn’t escape Gary Neville’s notice that the manager came close to apologising for the period in question, one the German adjudged to be ‘not allowed’.

“Defensively, they were shambolic. Individually, collectively, they were too easy to play against,” the Monday Night Football co-host spoke on the Gary Neville Podcast (via Sky Sports).

“It’s not going perfectly well up front for them either, [Cody] Gakpo, [Darwin] Nunez and [Mo] Salah just haven’t quite hit it off yet as a front three and that might take some time.

“The rest of the team is in a bit of a mess and they’re conceding really poor goals. It was almost the first time I’ve seen after a game where Jurgen Klopp is almost apologising.”

After so many so-called wake-up calls throughout the campaign, fans will rightly be wondering at what point they’ll witness some consistency in performances and, critically, results.

An apology for another poor outing in the English top-flight wouldn’t have been necessary from the manager personally who must surely have been wondering at how much attention his players had been paying during training sessions in the preceding week.

Worryingly for Liverpool, we’ve picked up the deadly double combo of leaking goals at the back whilst failing to provide some genuine threat at the other end of the pitch.

The discord up top can boil down to the couple of new faces we’ve brought in in Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez – both of whom look to have bright futures at the club.

Elsewhere, however, it looks like further tweaks – perhaps starting with Nat Phillips at the back and getting one of Fabinho or Jordan Henderson back in good form – will be necessary to halt the tumble down the league standings.

