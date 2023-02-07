Pep Guardiola has said what he’ll do if Man City found guilty of financial doping

Manchester City face quite a sizeable menu of potential consequences should an independent commission agree with the Premier League’s charges around the breaking of financial regulations.

Worse yet for the Sky Blues, it seems possible that legendary manager Pep Guardiola could make a hasty exit from the club if he stays true to his prior words on the matter of financial foul play as cited by GiveMeSport in a tweet.

Pep Guardiola in 2022: "Why did I defend the club and the people? It's because I work with them. When they are accused of something I ask them & if you lie to me, the day after I am not here. I will be out and not be your friend." pic.twitter.com/WQY8pu2m3I — GiveMeSport (@GiveMeSport) February 6, 2023

The Premier League chair’s commitment to protecting the reputation of the English top-flight, coupled with the independent commission’s ability to deliver any ‘such other order as it thinks fit’, could leave the Eithad-based outfit with one hell of a legal fight on its hands just to retain their membership of the league.

The punishments that the independent commission could impose on Manchester City: pic.twitter.com/CsDzCmJ7PF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 6, 2023

If the Cityzens are found guilty of breaching financial rules for the period of a decade or more, however, the possibility of expulsion must be considered, not just for the sake of protecting the league but also as a preventative measure to curb future violations from other outfits.

With money increasingly pouring into the division in absurd quantities (fans need only look at Chelsea’s unhinged level of spending in January prior to UEFA’s commitment to close off the Financial Fair Play contracts loophole), it’s abundantly clear that such an instance could very easily occur again.

If a strong precedent isn’t set, it won’t just be ourselves who have every right to feel aggrieved as Manchester City’s closest competitor in recent years but the entirety of English football.

