Romano provides Firmino contract update as Klopp’s stance on the Brazilian revealed

Liverpool supporters will know that the end of this season may see several of our long-term squad members depart the club, many of whom are in the final year of their contract – including Bobby Firmino.

It appears though that a new update has been provided, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano Tweeting: ‘Jurgen Klopp wants to keep Roberto Firmino, talks are ongoing to extend his contract. Liverpool are offering a short-term deal to Brazilian striker’.

It’s great to hear that there’s a chance that our No.9 may well remain at Anfield past the end of this current campaign, even despite the many calls for us to freshen up our squad with several signings.

We’ve seen in recent weeks that, even despite having a six-man strong strikeforce at the club, injuries can ravage one position in a pitch and so having two top-class front threes at our disposal may well prove vital.

Much of the rhetoric around the Brazilian seems to suggest that he’s well past his prime but being 31 years old is certainly not too much of a warning sign – especially if it’s just a ‘short-term deal’ that we’re after.

The long-term future of the position seems to lie with Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo but having the experienced man still in the ranks could help their development further still.

There won’t be too many upset Reds knowing that they may have the opportunity to belt out “Si Señor” for a couple more years.

You can view the Firmino update via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

Jurgen Klopp wants to keep Roberto Firmino, talks are ongoing to extend his contract. Liverpool are offering a short-term deal to Brazilian striker. 🔴🇧🇷 #LFC "We’re on the right track. We’re having really good talks with Liverpool", his agent Wittmann also told Sky days ago. pic.twitter.com/5h1BDM7tzv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 7, 2023

