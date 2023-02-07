(Video) What a sports lawyer said about Manchester City’s unprecedented financial breaches allegations

Manchester City attracted the ire of football fans in England after a Premier League investigation produced allegations of the club’s financial misconduct over the course of the last decade or so.
Stephen Taylor Heath, a sports lawyer, confirmed that the volume of charges levelled against the incumbent league champions had never been seen before.
The Sky Blues will have to comply with the efforts of an independent commission to ascertain the precise truth around the club’s financial conduct and the extent to which this fails to fall in line with the regulations in place.
🗣️ “Not to this volume. Manchester City will have to comply with the commission.”
Sports Lawyer @1sportlawyerSTH says the allegations that Manchester City face have never before been seen at this scale.
It so unfortunate that breaches of football regulations are probed after a decade as is the case with Man.City.Of what significance will that be? Man.city might have benefited in all aspects during the period under review.So will be the same with Chelsea orMan.utd. I support the notion striking while the iron is still hot.