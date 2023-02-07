(Video) What a sports lawyer said about Manchester City’s unprecedented financial breaches allegations

Manchester City attracted the ire of football fans in England after a Premier League investigation produced allegations of the club’s financial misconduct over the course of the last decade or so.

Stephen Taylor Heath, a sports lawyer, confirmed that the volume of charges levelled against the incumbent league champions had never been seen before.

The Sky Blues will have to comply with the efforts of an independent commission to ascertain the precise truth around the club’s financial conduct and the extent to which this fails to fall in line with the regulations in place.

