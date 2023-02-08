‘At least 2 (big budget) midfielders’ set to arrive at Liverpool this summer regardless of CL qualification – Chorianopoulos

Most Liverpool fans know that this summer is set to be one of great change, as several players’ contracts come to an end, others are likely to depart the club too and so we look set to make several incoming deals when the season comes to a close.

This opinion seems to have changed with a drop in performances of late though and some have feared that the perceived area of most need, the midfield, may not be treated to a full scale overhaul if we don’t achieve Champions League qualification.

Going against this opinion, journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos Tweeted: ‘Even if Liverpool don’t win a Champions League place this season, will sign at least 2 (big budget) midfielders during the summer transfer period’.

This will come as a big boost to many of our fans as with a lot of attention being based around Jude Bellingham’s possible arrival, there was fear that he could be the only player we sign.

However, with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo and Bobby Firmino’s contracts all coming to an end at the close of this campaign – it seems we will need several news faces.

Time will tell if we can still attract the biggest names on the market but let’s hope that flashing the cash and bringing in several big names can be enough to rejuvenate the squad, taking us back to the pinnacle of football.

❗Even if Liverpool don't win a Champions League place this season, will sign at least 2 (big budget) midfielders during the summer transfer period 🔴@LFC #LFC #LiverpoolFC #Liverpool — Giannis Chorianopoulos (@choria80) February 8, 2023

