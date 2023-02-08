Diogo Jota nears Liverpool return as Ian Doyle drops training update

Liverpool could soon be set to welcome back a host of top talent into the squad with a positive update on Diogo Jota now coming from Ian Doyle.

The chief reporter for the Echo tweeted that the Portuguese international took part in another training session with Jurgen Klopp’s men as he eyes a return to the pitch sometime in February.

Diogo Jota trained with #LFC again today as planned as he nears a return to action. Ben Doak, who has been absent from the last three games with a minor muscle problem, is expected to be back in training by the end of the week 🔴 — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) February 8, 2023

With Virgil van Dijk also posting an encouraging update on his personal Instagram account (Echo), the Reds will be hopeful of seeing a much-improved starting-XI filing out against Real Madrid in the first leg of their upcoming Round of 16 clash in the Champions League.

Despite Los Blancos’ own injury concerns (and our more positive form in Europe this term), this is still shaping up to be our most concerning hurdle yet.

An instant improvement against the Toffees on Monday will be required to lift spirits ahead of a challenging four-day period that will see us face off against an in-form outfit (and our competition for a top four spot) in Newcastle United and Los Blancos.

Such is our European pedigree that we can never be truly written off in the greatest knockout competition on earth but fans will rightly be low on confidence if our next two league encounters fail to yield any points.

