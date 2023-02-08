(Video) Koeman suggests Gakpo made Liverpool move too early and notes difference between Netherlands and England

Cody Gakpo hasn’t been able to set Anfield alight yet since his arrival from PSV in January and Ronald Koeman has had his say on the Dutchman’s arrival on Merseyside.

Speaking on the ‘Andy van der Meijde – Official’ YouTube podcast, the 59-year-old said (translated via BBC Sport): “He has ended up in a team that is not doing well. If you don’t score or you’re not important and you don’t win any matches, it’s very difficult, especially for a young player.

“If that was someone aged 28, with experience, it would be different. The level in England is higher than in the Netherlands.

READ MORE: (Image) Liverpool tease LeBron James collection after points record is set

“But they are also young boys, aren’t they? Like [Ryan] Gravenberch going to Bayern [Munich] and not playing. Then that is difficult.”

The former Everton boss understands the difference in level between Holland and England better than most but this does all seem a little premature to judge our new No.18.

It’s down to the forward to stop these whispering voices of concern and what better time to announce yourself than in the Merseyside derby?

You can watch Koeman’s comments via Andy van der Meijde – Official on YouTube:

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?