Liverpool face sporting director conundrum as potential Julian Ward replacement could keep Reds waiting – report

Liverpool may need to explore alternative options to Paul Mitchell as their next sporting director with the Monaco man not set to depart from Ligue 1 until after the summer window.

This comes courtesy of L’Equipe (via the Echo), with Julian Ward set to make his exit from Anfield at the end of the season.

It raises questions about the Merseysiders’ transfer plans if the club was to commit to the former professional footballer, leaving a void during the summer window.

We know that both Matheus Nunes and Jude Bellingham are considered top targets, with possible alternative options already lined up ahead of the end of the season.

Given the importance of figures like Ward, and Michael Edwards before him, in negotiations, however, it seems quite the risk to take given the critical need for quality this summer.

With question marks over several midfielders in our squad, judging by performances this term, not to mention as many as three exits on the cards, it’s one window we absolutely can’t afford to not make the most of.

