Liverpool man is ‘leading candidate’ for new role as summer departure looms – report

It looks set to be a summer of huge change at Liverpool with many of the players within the club expected to leave, a healthy amount of new men brought in and also the changes that will be happening within the staff.

As reported by De Telegraaf reporter Mike Verweij, it appears that one senior staff member has his next move panned out: ‘Julian Ward leading candidate to become technical director at Ajax’.

Julian Ward has already announced that he is going to be leaving Anfield when this season comes to a close and, although we haven’t yet lined up his replacement, our current sporting director has apparently found himself a role elsewhere.

Ajax are known to be a club that are active in the transfer market, constantly selling off their best talents to the biggest bidders around Europe and then reinvesting that money back into some affordable deals for their team.

Seeing Michael Edwards’ successor so quickly step down from his role was a little disconcerting and now that he appears to be negotiating new roles whilst still in his current job, this may show that he is perhaps lacking some focus on our current affairs.

It does feel like we need to find our new man quickly, in order to give him time to bed into our operations – ahead of what is likely to be a very busy and important summer transfer window.

