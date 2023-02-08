Liverpool could steal homegrown 6′ 5″ Everton giant as scouts sent to watch PSV loanee – report

Liverpool will send scouts to keep track of PSV loanee and Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite’s progress.

This update comes courtesy of the Daily Mail with Roma and Manchester United also planning to keep tabs on the homegrown star.

The Merseysiders are not said to be prioritising a defensive signing for the next window with the middle of the park in clear need of surgery following the drop in form of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson and the looming exits of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

It’s a discussion our recruitment team will need to have sooner rather than later, however, should question marks continue to spring up around Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, as they have in recent weeks.

At 25 years of age, it may be too soon to part ways with the former, and we’d certainly hope that the latter – deemed to be one of the leading centre-halves in world football last term – can rediscover the quality and reliability he offered on a regular basis in 2021/22.

That being said, it certainly can’t hurt to consider options outside of the club, particularly when looking to preserve our homegrown numbers.

Standing at 6′ 5″, there’s no question that Branthwaite would be something of an intimidating presence in the backline – if the player (and ourselves) is open to the switch.

With fresh management coming in the form of Sean Dyche, however, Everton are unlikely to be massively willing to let a talented young star depart to their city rivals if they can help it.

