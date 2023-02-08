(Image) Liverpool tease LeBron James collection after points record is set

It’s well known that LeBron James is involved with FSG and Liverpool FC, leading to him publicly wearing our kits since the manufacturing deal was signed with Nike and now the next step in our relationship is ready to be launched.

As per a Tweet on the club’s account, the jersey of the basketball star can be seen hanging in the Anfield dressing room alongside Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson’s shirts.

The final image shows the black and red shirt that was rumoured to be part of the collection and that is partnered with a basketball jersey too, all of which are coming to the store soon.

Whether this will be used on the pitch or not, hasn’t been confirmed but it’s a big step into the Jordan branded shirts that we’ve seen worn by PSG.

Like it or hate it, it’s likely to be a deal that makes a lot of money for the club, the owners and the LA Lakers star that has just broken the points record in the NBA.

You can view the images of the LeBron James x LFC merchandise via @LFC on Twitter:

The Liverpool FC x LeBron collection ⏳ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 8, 2023

