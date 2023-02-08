Liverpool and United set to battle for World Cup star ahead of possible summer move – report

The January transfer window ended just over a week ago but that doesn’t mean that the rumour mill won’t start spouting reported Liverpool targets for a summer move, with a new name being thrown into the equation.

As reported by Metro: ‘Manchester United and Liverpool have already begun working on a summer deal for Randal Kolo Muani but will have to dig deep after Eintracht Frankfurt increased their asking price for the World Cup finalist.

‘His form has caught the attention of several big European clubs and French outlet L’Equipe say both Manchester United and Liverpool intend to sign him in the summer’.

Randal Kolo Muani was hugely impressive for France during the World Cup and certainly raised his profile, with many outside of France and Germany not knowing much about the player before his performances in Qatar.

The main issue with the player in terms of a possible Anfield arrival, of course, is that he’s a forward and we currently have six players who operate in the same position as the 24-year-old – making this deal near impossible to see coming through.

With nine goals and 12 assists in 18 Bundesliga appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt in this campaign already, it’s clear to see why there would be interest in him from many big clubs around Europe.

However, this will likely lead to a big price tag so it seems highly unlikely we would ever want to complete a move for the player – especially after recently purchasing both Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.

Any funds we do have available for the summer simply can’t be diverted away from the department most in need – the midfield.

