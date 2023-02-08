‘Qatar-based investment’ turn attention to Man United ‘bid’ as Liverpool takeover goes quiet – report

Liverpool have been repeatedly linked with new investors and outright owners since FSG said that they were looking for investment into the club and now it appears that Manchester United are edging closer to their possible new owners being found.

Also owned by Americans who are looking to sell their club, an update has been provided by Mike Keegan: ‘Qatar-based investment group to bid for Manchester United. Would arm Erik ten Hag with huge transfer kitty aimed at taking club to the top of world football. Excited by the project & confident their bid will be the strongest’.

Interest from Qatar in our club led to a huge divide in the fanbase as questions over the possible morality of new owners came into question and so it will be interesting to see if the same happens at Old Trafford.

It’s important to note that this investment group is a different one to those who were reportedly interested in taking ownership of the Reds but being from the same country, will lead to similar debates.

With news of Manchester City facing some of the most severe sanctions in place over their spending in the past few years, there will be a huge focus on the spending of each club in the coming years – meaning many will have to operate inside of the financial fair play procedures.

This is precisely why Spirit of Shankly went into a joint statement with the United fan group so that fans can have a say in who may own their club and can help ensure the historic values and future stability of the outfit remain in place.

Investors see United as ‘football’s crown jewels’. Aware of need to redevelop/rebuild OT. They want to take club back to ‘rightful place’. Source says there’s ‘a steely determination’ to get the deal done. #mufc — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) February 7, 2023

