‘The Qataris want a piece…’ – Sky Sports journalist drops huge Liverpool takeover update he’s heard

The idea of a prospective Liverpool owner connected to a regime linked with human rights abuses taking control of the club is one that will continue to concern a considerable number of supporters amid ongoing talks with QIA.

Kaveh Solhekol now reports that FSG will have to entertain proposals in that regard with Qatar-based entities putting out the feelers in the aftermath of the World Cup.

“The Qataris feel they put on the best ever World Cup in November and December last year and they want to capitalise on that and build on what they see as the success of the World Cup,” the journalist told Sky Sports (via Football Daily).

“One way to do that is to buy a Premier League club or buy a stake in a Premier League club because the Premier League is the most popular league in the world and the Qataris want a piece of that.

“Now, the good news for them is that they are spoilt for choice at the moment because there’s never been a time like this for anyone who wants to buy or invest in a Premier League club because Liverpool or Manchester United are effectively for sale and there are lots of other clubs looking for investment.

“So, the Qataris want to buy or invest in a Premier League club. Liverpool and Manchester United are two of their targets.

“They are considering making a bid for a club but I still think there is also the possibility that they may just buy a minority stake in a club rather than buy a club outright.”

With the Reds struggling for results on the pitch and Jurgen Klopp’s miracle-working only able to take the club so far in a league being increasingly penetrated by state-financed entities, the conclusion for some may be to toss aside morals in the interest of keeping the club competitive.

READ MORE: Diogo Jota nears Liverpool return as Ian Doyle drops training update

READ MORE: Pundit has noticed worrying Van Dijk sign ahead of injury return

That viewpoint assumes we can’t keep up with the division’s big-spenders without compromising ourselves in the process.

Though we’ve yet to identify an appropriate buyer, that assumption isn’t an accepted truth in a global market that is somewhat volatile.

Whether the financial fog clears in time for Klopp to be given reassurances over the long-term strategy remains to be seen, of course, and this will no doubt be of some concern to the German ahead of what looks set to be a pivotal summer window for us.

It’s worth highlighting, amid accusations being tossed left right and centre over alleged anti-Arab sentiment, that we wouldn’t be outright opposed to new ownership or investment originating from the Middle East.

However, it’s of critical importance that we don’t have to question how clean the money potentially being poured into the club coffers is.

In other words, Liverpool shouldn’t have any links to human rights violations or anything that may clash with the values of the outfit and city.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?