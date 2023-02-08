Spurs and Mourinho set to battle for wantaway Liverpool star – report

Liverpool fans will be very aware that this is set to be a summer of change at Anfield with several players set to leave the club and others to come in, now one of the possible outgoings seems to have found himself a couple of suitors.

As reported by HITC (via AS Roma Live): ‘Jose Mourinho wants to rival Tottenham in the race to sign Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita on a free transfer this summer – and bring the struggling Anfield man to Serie A in the coming months’.

Naby Keita is set to depart the Reds on a free transfer in the summer as his contract comes to an end and so it’s understandable that there will be clubs sniffing around to try and get him in on a cheap deal.

READ MORE: Liverpool man is ‘leading candidate’ for new role as summer departure looms – report

Our No.8 is likely to be remembered as one of the biggest transfer failures during the reign of Jurgen Klopp, purely because of the money that we’ve spent on him and his inability to hold down a place in the team long-term.

Inconsistent form and injury issues have meant that the Guinean has not seen too many of our supporters voicing their upset at his possible departure, with the 27-year-old having a mixed career at Anfield.

Despite our recent slump, this drop to the likes of teams he has been linked to here may well suit the midfielder better and he may manage to impress in the latter stages of his footballing career.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?