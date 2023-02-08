(Video) Worrying Salah scoring statistic that shows his slump in a struggling Liverpool side

Liverpool are going through an upsettingly poor run of results and performances and this has reached every corner of the team, including Mo Salah who is struggling to find the back of the net at the moment.

In a report on Sky Sports News, it was revealed that he is averaging a goal every 254 minutes this season after needing only 120 minutes in the previous campaign.

An ever-changing front three, new teammates in Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo to gel with, and injuries to Bobby Firmino, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have all combined to affect the recent performances of the 30-year-old.

It’s worth pointing out too that the systemic issues brought about by the ongoing midfield difficulties – which has undoubtedly exacerbated concerns around the creative product of our fullbacks – will also be playing a part.

The Egyptian King is clearly still a hugely talented footballer though and his star quality will shine through again soon but he is struggling as much as anyone else at the moment.

