Reliable journalist shares what he’s heard from Bellingham camp amid Liverpool interest

Liverpool are in pole position to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer, however, the club’s current difficulties on the pitch is making the midfielder ‘hesitate’ when it comes to the prospect of fully committing to his next potential side.

This news comes courtesy of Sport1 chief reporter Patrick Berger (via GOAL) in the Die Dortmund-Woche podcast with the Reds facing competition from Real Madrid and Manchester City for the player’s signature.

Both Chelsea and PSG have allegedly already been turned down by the ‘scary’ (as described by Jermain Jenas during the BBC’s live coverage of the World Cup) Englishman and it seems Jurgen Klopp’s men could follow suit if they fail to arrest their worrying slump in the English top-flight.

READ MORE: Liverpool face sporting director conundrum as potential Julian Ward replacement could keep Reds waiting – report

READ MORE: Liverpool could steal homegrown 6′ 5″ Everton giant as scouts sent to watch PSV loanee – report

We’ve seen ourselves in this bleak of a position before when injuries decimated our available defensive options back in 2020/21, though it’s worth noting that we are failing to grasp even our most basic of principles with the remaining options.

The return of Virgil van Dijk, not to mention Diogo Jota, will hopefully restore some much-needed leadership in the coming weeks but we also need to quickly rediscover one (or, preferably, both) of our cutting-edge up front or defensive solidity at the back.

To have come this far in the chase for Bellingham’s signature, it would not be putting it dramatically to suggest it would be disastrous to miss out on the generational talent this summer owing to issues entirely of our own making.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?