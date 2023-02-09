‘Their position’ – Ex-Liverpool chairman shares FSG takeover insight amid QIA talks

Sir Martin Broughton has laid out FSG’s likely thought process after putting the club up for sale, suggesting that the Americans are continuing to gauge the market reaction.

The Merseysiders are said to remain in talks with Qatar-based entity QIA, according to Alex Miller, whilst a host of options are being considered.

“I would question whether they’ll [United and Liverpool] get the kind of prices they floated,” the Reds’ former chairman told The Telegraph.

“Liverpool will be best off taking in co-investors to ensure the current owners can work alongside them and be satisfied that these are the right people.

“As I understand it, they [FSG] are interested to see what the market reaction is. They could be willing sellers. They could be willing to have investors, but if they carry on owning it, that’s fine too. That’s my understanding of their position

At the current point in time, it’s unclear exactly which direction Fenway as a whole would like to take with regard to a potential sale given rumours of disagreement within the organisation.

READ MORE: Reliable journalist shares what he’s heard from Bellingham camp amid Liverpool interest

READ MORE: Liverpool face sporting director conundrum as potential Julian Ward replacement could keep Reds waiting – report

We’d be far from opposed to the prospect of inviting in another co-investor into the club if it was deemed in the long-term interests of the club.

Ultimately, it would have to be a party capable of pumping funds into the club beyond a short-term period unless we’re prepared to complicate a full takeover down the line should the challenge of keeping up with the less financially challenged sides of the Premier League prove insurmountable.

Likewise, we’d have serious concerns over talks with QIA being taken any further given the group’s clear links to the Qatar state, which remains a nest for human rights violations.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?