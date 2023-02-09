Diogo Jota one of four Liverpool stars to return to full training as Jurgen Klopp receives major injury boost ahead of Merseyside derby

Liverpool’s performances this season have been consistently inconsistent, especially since the turn of the year, but Jurgen Klopp’s side received a quadruple injury boost earlier today with four Reds stars returning to full training.

Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino were all spotted in action at the AXA Training Centre today as the Anfield outfit ramp up their preparations for Monday’s huge clash with Everton.

Arthur joined the club on loan from Juventus back in the summer and played just 13 minutes for the club before picking up a muscle injury in training that has kept him sidelined until now.

Liverpool supporters were crying out for a new midfielder to be signed last month, something which the club failed to do, and the Brazilian will therefore be eager to impress during the second half of the campaign.

Jota, meanwhile, has been on the treatment table since October after sustaining a calf injury during the 1-0 defeat of Manchester City at Anfield.

His energy and finishing at the top end of the pitch has been sorely missed ever since.

READ MORE: Liverpool legend could now replace Jesse Marsch as Leeds manager as three-man shortlist identified

Firmino has not featured for the club since the return of domestic football following the World Cup in Qatar.

Our No. 9 had started the campaign brilliantly and reports are suggesting that he’s ready to extend his stay at Anfield with his current deal expiring in the summer.

Van Dijk was replaced during half time of our dismal 3-1 defeat to Brentford at the start of the year with a hamstring injury and although he hasn’t quite been at his best this season, the lack of leadership at the back when he’s not in the side is quite frightening.

Although the players are back in full training, we suspect that Monday’s clash may come too soon for them and they will instead be thinking about earning minutes against Newcastle United next weekend.

After our trip to St James Park, we welcome Champions League winners Real Madrid to Anfield for the first leg of our last-16 tie.

Let’s hope the lads can provide a much needed boost to Klopp’s squad with us in urgent need of results.

Check images of the lads in training earlier today via @LFCTransferRoom on Twitter:

🚑❗️𝗙𝗜𝗧𝗡𝗘𝗦𝗦 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: Roberto Firmino ✅

Virgil van Dijk ✅

Diogo Jota ✅

Arthur Melo ✅ All BACK in full training for #LFC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mg4jmHOQmb — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) February 9, 2023

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?