Merson tips Klopp to make bold midfield decision for Merseyside derby as score prediction is made

Paul Merson has tipped Liverpool to earn all three points against Everton at Anfield on Monday night despite being ‘very worried’ about aspects of the Reds’ performance against Wolves recently.

Last weekend, Jurgen Klopp’s side were defeated 3-0 by Wolves at Molineux while new boss Toffees Sean Dyche picked up a huge three points for the Toffees as they beat league leaders Arsenal by a goal to nil at Goodison Park.

The Blues will therefore head into next week’s clash full of confidence but Merson believes the Merseyside derby is the perfect game for Klopp’s men to return to winning ways

“I watched Liverpool the other day, and I thought they were better against Wolves than they were against Brighton,” the former Arsenal favourite told Sportskeeda (via Rousing The Kop).

“If they’d made it 2-1, I think they would’ve got something out of it. Towards the end, however, I was very worried for Liverpool when they had the ball. They just didn’t have the fire in them.

READ MORE: ‘I believe in him’ – Ian Rush fully behind Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool seek to get season back on track

“This is a good game for Liverpool. It’s the Merseyside derby, and the fans will be up for it. Everton will sit back and absorb the pressure. They’re going to work on getting a goal from a set piece. They’ll have ten men behind the ball and one up front.

“I think Liverpool need a calm head with composure and experience. Fabinho hasn’t had the greatest of seasons in the Premier League, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he came back for this game alongside Thiago and Jordan Henderson. They’ve got experience, and you need seasoned players in a Merseyside derby.

“Liverpool’s defence has been all over the place this season, but Everton aren’t going to have much of a go at them. Liverpool will have to defend their set pieces because that’s what Everton will live on. I’d be shocked if Liverpool fail to win this game. Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Everton.”

It’ll be no surprise on Monday night when Dyche’s side arrive at Anfield and defend with at least 10 men behind the ball.

The former Burnley only knows one way to play but credit where credit’s due – it’s worked for him so far in his career.

Everton will believe now is a great time to come to Anfield with Liverpool so low on confidence and struggling for both goals and clean sheets, but it’s down to men in Red to put the visitors in their place.

The reverse fixture earlier this season ended in a goalless draw across Stanley Park so let’s hope for a much better game this time around.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?