‘Looks a bit petty’ – Danny Murphy left unimpressed by what Jurgen Klopp did shortly after Liverpool’s defeat at Wolves

Danny Murphy has claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s refusal to answer a question from James Pearce following Liverpool’s Premier League defeat to Wolves recently ‘looks a bit petty’.

The Reds were outplayed by Julian Lopetegui’s side at Molineux last weekend and slumped to a 3-0 defeat.

During the post-match press conference, the Athletic journalist asked the German tactician about his side’s slow start to games this season, to which the 55-year-old refused to answer, citing recent articles published by Pearce.

“He’s intelligent enough and articulate enough and knowledgeable enough about football to be able to put to bed or control those conversations and win those battles far more easily than he thinks,” Murphy told talkSPORT (via Transfer Tavern).

“To actually show any reporter that he’s got under his skin, he’s better than that. He doesn’t need to fall into the trap of not speaking or answering someone’s question because he wrote something a bit negative. Looks a bit petty.”

We understand why the former Borussia Dortmund boss was not in the most talkative of moods in the West Midlands, but to see him refuse to answer was rather surprising.

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has claimed that Pearce is owed an apology and urged someone to remind Klopp of how he should act while in charge of the Anfield outfit.

His side are failing to perform at the moment and a much improved showing is needed on Monday night when we face neighbours Everton at Anfield.

The Toffees head into the clash fresh off the back of a huge victory over league leaders Arsenal and will fancy their chances of causing a huge upset at L4.

Although there’s no denying that our current position in the table certainly isn’t good enough, we have huge faith that Klopp can help turn things around during the second half of the season before the summer transfer window which looks set to be a busy one for the club.

