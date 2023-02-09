PL striker explains why Jurgen Klopp’s job should never be under threat at Liverpool

Michail Antonio has claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s job should never be under threat because of the superb work the German has already done at the club.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss replaced Brendan Rodgers in the Anfield hot seat back in 2015 and has since won every major trophy possible at the club.

The Reds, who have already been knocked out of both the FA and League Cups, are struggling for consistency this term and sit tenth in the Premier League table, 11 points outside the Champions League spaces.

“He could finish 16th and still have the job, in my eyes,” the Jamaica international told Footballers Football Podcast (via Rousing The Kop), “For what he’s achieved for Liverpool over the last six years nobody should even be thinking about sacking the man.

“He should be able to stay in the Premier League at any point and have a job next year to rebuild and go again.

“That’s my opinion because Liverpool were not even close to it, the closest they got was under Brendan Rodgers, and before that they didn’t have any consistency like they have had under Klopp. Nobody should be asking for his head in my opinion.”

There aren’t many (if any) genuine calls from Reds fans for the 55-year-old to be sacked, but instead Liverpool supporters are urging for him to receive more financial backing to strengthen his squad during transfer windows.

Klopp is hoping to sign his priority transfer target Jude Bellingham in the summer but will face real competition for his signature from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Many claim that despite having numerous opportunities to do so, the Merseysiders are still yet to replace Gini Wijnaldum after he was sold to PSG in the summer of 2021 and the lacklustre performances of Liverpool’s midfield this term is the main concern for many a supporter.

It’s imperative that we strengthen that area of the pitch in the summer to ensure that we’re once again competing on all four fronts next season.

There’s no denying that our current situation is unacceptable, but we have huge faith in Klopp and Co. to help turn things around.

