Pundit explains why Liverpool have ‘advantage’ over Man City regarding Bellingham pursuit

Ray Parlour believes Liverpool now have a ‘bit more of an advantage’ over Manchester City in the pursuit of Jude Bellingham after it was revealed earlier this week that the Cityzens were charged for breaching a number of the Premier League’s financial rules.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is attracting interest from a number of major clubs around Europe with his impressive performances for club and country this season making it likely he will leave the Bundesliga outfit in the summer.

The talented teenager has a difficult decision to make at the end of the season, but Arsenal legend Parlour believes he may be a ‘little put-off’ joining Pep Guardiola’s side amidst the ongoing investigations.

“Yes, you will be a little put-off,” Parlour told talkSPORT (via HITC). “But you will get proper advice. You will sit down with their team, go through everything and see what scenario is going to happen.

“All it does is it gives an advantage to other clubs who are going to be competing with you.

“Let’s take the likes of Bellingham. Liverpool need a midfielder. I am sure they will be interested in Bellingham straight away. Real Madrid (as well).

“Teams like that, you might get a little bit more of an advantage, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to what’s going on at Manchester City.”

It remains to be seen what action will be taken against the Sky Blues as a result of their cheating.

Rumours circulating online suggest that punishments could range from points deductions, relegation and the stripping of their Premier League titles.

Former Liverpool stars Lucas Leiva and Jose Enrique have already joked that they deserve winner’s medals after they were a part of the Reds squad that finished runners-up to City during the epic 2013/14 campaign.

We certainly hope that Bellingham will opt for a move to Anfield in the summer and if City’s current situation persuades him to head to Merseyside rather than Manchester, we won’t have any complaints.

