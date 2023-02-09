‘It isn’t happening’ – Pundit questions why Jude Bellingham would join Liverpool in brutal rant

Jamie O’Hara has questioned why Jude Bellingham would join Liverpool with the Reds struggling for consistency this term and facing the prospect of missing out on Champions League football.

The Anfield outfit have won just one of their last seven games and are currently 11 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to have made the teenager his priority transfer target for the summer but will face stiff competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City for the midfielder’s signature.

“I just don’t think Liverpool can get Jude Bellingham,” the former Spurs man told Stadium Astro (via The Boot Room).

“I know they keep talking about it. Maybe last season, when they were fighting on all fronts to win things, yes. But not now. Why would Jude Bellingham go there? He can pick all the top five or six football clubs in the world that would want him in their football team, they would invest in him and pay a lot of money to have him.

“If Liverpool isn’t in the Champions League, and they are playing the way they are, forget Jude Bellingham. He isn’t signing for Liverpool. I don’t care what you try to offer him. I don’t care what you try to give his dad.

“It isn’t happening.”

There’s no denying that this campaign has been a complete failure so far, but the media love to overreact.

We were two games away from completing a glorious quadruple last term and were being labelled as one of the greatest teams ever. Now, just a few months later, our players are being told they’re no longer good enough and Jurgen Klopp’s ability is being questioned.

New signings are definitely needed in the summer and we remain confident that Bellingham will still view the project at Liverpool as an exciting one.

He can come to the club and be the main man for the next decade at least and be the spearhead of a new period of success under our German tactician.

It’ll be interesting to see what the England international decides to do in the summer, but the thought of him in a Red shirt is certainly an exciting one.

