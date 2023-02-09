‘You can’t get them both’ – Pundit urges Liverpool to prioritise a summer move for teenage midfielder over 24-year-old Chelsea star

Darrent Bent has urged Liverpool to prioritise a move for Jude Bellingham over Chelsea’s Mason Mount in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the Borussia Dortmund star and has reportedly made the teenager his main transfer target for the end of the season with the Reds in serious need of reinforcements in midfield.

Mount, meanwhile, will enter the final 12 months of his Stamford Bridge deal in June and has been tipped to reach his potential by completing a move to Anfield by GOAL’s Neil Jones.

“Mason Mount is a funny one because Liverpool are sniffing,” Bent told talkSPORT (via football.london).

“Mount’s a good player but you can’t get them both. If you can get Bellingham or Mason Mount, you’re going Bellingham, right?”

Although Mount is a decent player and still has a promising future ahead of him at just 24 years of age, Bellingham has to be our priority come the end of the season.

Failing to qualify for the Champions League could put paid to our hopes of winning the race for the former Birmingham City man’s signature, but he has the potential to arrive at Anfield and be the main man at the club for the next decade at least.

He’s already showing the leadership qualities required to become a future captain and the energy that he would bring to the middle of the park is exactly what we’re lacking at the moment.

The hope is that we can soon start to work our way back up the Premier League table ahead of the summer in an attempt to increase our chances of luring the 18-year-old to Anfield.

