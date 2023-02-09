‘I believe in him’ – Ian Rush fully behind Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool seek to get season back on track

Ian Rush has urged Liverpool’s ‘true supporters’ to get behind the Reds despite their inconsistent performances so far this campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are already out of both the FA and League Cups and their showings in the Premier League haven’t been much better.

Despite now having less than half of the campaign to play, the Anfield outfit are tenth in the table and 11 points behind Newcastle United who currently occupy fourth spot.

“With Jurgen – I believe in him, everyone believes in him,” Rush told Sky Sports (via Evening Standard).

“With everyone fit, we’ve got a great squad. Unfortunately we’ve had a few injuries, but you’ve got to work through that.

“It’s great when you go through the good times, everyone loves that. We nearly did the quadruple.

“The true supporters get behind the team when they’re not doing well. Try and give the players the confidence to get on and start winning games.”

Our German tactician has ensured that the glory days have returned to the Red half of Merseyside.

He’s guided the club to every major trophy possible since replacing Brendan Rodgers in 2015 and still has lot more still to give as Reds boss.

Just last year the 55-year-old signed a new deal at the club which will see him remain at Anfield until the summer of 2026 and we certainly believe that gives the Normal One enough time to win every single trophy all over again doesn’t it, Reds?

Strengthening the squad in the summer is imperative with the signing of a new central midfielder a priority for the ex-Mainz boss.

For now, though, we need to continue getting behind the team and hope that we return to winning ways on Monday night when we face Everton at Anfield.

