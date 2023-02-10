‘He’s not nervous’ – Bellingham transfer update as player remains interested with or without ‘Champions League’ for Liverpool – report

Liverpool fans will be quite aware that there is an ongoing transfer saga around the club and Jude Bellingham and this story continues to rumble on, even with our recent poor form putting some doubts over the possibility of a move.

Writing for CaughtOffside, German football expert Christian Falk said: “I think qualification for Champions League football isn’t the only interesting point for Jude Bellingham as far as Liverpool’s interest in the player is concerned – if they don’t qualify, it wouldn’t be a no-go for the player.

“Of course, the bigger question we’re always talking about is whether Liverpool have the money to buy him in the first place if they don’t secure top four football at the end of the season.

“Perhaps they’ll have a new owner who will provide the necessary finances to sign Bellingham, perhaps they’ll still qualify for the Champions League and can buy him.

“I think it’s a good sign from Spain that they now understand Jude Bellingham’s preference for a move lies within the Premier League. It’s a good sign for Liverpool fans too that it’s not the case he doesn’t want to wait for the club – he’s not nervous about the decision.”

Thankfully, the midfielder seems to have a long-term vision for what his next move will entail and with Jurgen Klopp at the helm with a still star-studded squad – what we all hope is a half-season-long blip will be over by time the new season arrives.

The 19-year-old seems to favour the prospect of a long career at Anfield, the chance of taking the captaincy in the future and guaranteed role in our team for many years to come.

Despite recent performances and the chance of no European football next season, it seems clear that we would be a strong option for success in the future and let’s hope that whoever is trying to sell Merseyside the Birmingham-born starlet – is doing a good job.

The connection between his current club and our manager, as well as the bond the player clearly has with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, could all work in our favour and let’s hope that it does.

