Carragher expresses discontent at Liverpool’s current league position as fingers are pointed at Klopp and co

Jamie Carragher has expressed his discontent at the fact that Liverpool are currently sat in mid-table of the Premier League and believes that the Reds should always be competing for the top four.

The Anfield outfit currently find themselves 11 points behind Newcastle United in fourth with just under half of the campaign remaining.

Qualifying for next season’s Champions League is still a very real possibility but to do so Jurgen Klopp’s side must urgently find consistency.

“It’s unacceptable for Liverpool to be 10th in the league with the manager and players they’ve got,” Carragher said on The Overlap Live Fan Debate (via Reuters)

“Liverpool having a bad season should still be in the top four, they shouldn’t be where they are now. Going to Wolves, there weren’t many Liverpool fans thinking they were going to win that game.”

Last season’s FA and League Cup winners have already lost seven of their 20 Premier League games this season with a further five ending with the spoils shared.

The Scouser has also highlighted the fact that his former side have been extremely unfortunate with injuries so far this term with numerous key players spending time on the treatment table.

It’s imperative that a new midfielder is signed in the summer and Jude Bellingham is reportedly the club’s main transfer target for the end of the season.

“Everyone is asking, what’s going on with Liverpool? If Jurgen Klopp doesn’t know, we don’t know. Klopp’s tried so many different things,” Carragher added.

“The issues with Liverpool are that they’ve been unfortunate with injuries, and there has been a mismanagement of the squad. Jordan Henderson has taken a lot of stick off Liverpool supporters recently, but he’s done his job.

“He’s 31 now and won everything. He shouldn’t be playing every week now, but with the mismanagement of the squad, he plays week in, week out. Liverpool have got either really old players or really young players.

“They haven’t got anyone in that sweet spot of 25-29 and you have to put that on Klopp, Pep Lijnders and the recruitment team who have had more praise than any recruitment team I’ve seen.”

A summer of change is on the horizon both on and off the pitch at Liverpool.

Sporting director Julian Ward has announced he’ll call it a day at the club come the end of the campaign and owners FSG are still looking for further investment.

It remains to be seen what sort of business we complete ahead of next season – we’ll just have to wait and see.

