Carragher ‘not bothered’ by Salah’s current form as he tips the Egyptian to end five-game goal drought against Everton

Jamie Carragher believes that Mo Salah will still finish the campaign with 25-30 goals despite both he and the rest of his Reds teammates struggling for form.

The Egyptian King has 17 goals and seven assists in 31 appearances this season (across all competitions) and will be eager to end his five-game goal drought against Everton on Monday night.

The Sky Sports pundit has discussed how some aspects of our No. 11’s game reminds him of former Anfield favourite Fernando Torres and that he’s not concerned by the ex-Roma man’s current poor form.

“He’ll end up with 25, close to 30 [goals]. We judge Salah so highly. Yeah, the team isn’t playing well so Salah is not going to be at his best,” Carragher told Across The Park Podcast (via Rousing The Kop). “I’ve never believed Salah is a great player as such, he’s a great goalscorer.

“He’s very direct, everything is about the goal, he runs to the goal, so at times he can have games where – a little bit like Torres – where he can get the ball and he runs into people and loses possession. Sometimes you’re thinking just keep it and run in behind.

“When he’s on song he can do that, but it’s not helped by the team. But I’m not bothered about Salah.”

There’s no better game for the 30-year-old to return to form than in Merseyside derby.

Although it would be nice to see him on the scoresheet, the main thing is that we put in a good performance and earn a huge three points against Sean Dyche’s side.

The Toffees head into the game fresh off the back of a huge 1-0 victory over league leaders Arsenal last time out and will fancy their chances of causing another upset, but Carragher reckons the Blues will be wary of Salah returning to his best against them.

“Sometimes I think when he has gone that long without a goal he’s obviously going to score soon,” the Scouser added.

“If I was Everton I’d be thinking – Salah’s due a goal. That’s the way I’m thinking, he’s gone a few games without a goal so there must be some around the corner.”

Although Thiago Alcantara has picked up a hip injury and is a doubt for Monday’s clash, let’s hope we have enough to get back to winning ways and kickstart what’s a huge second half to the campaign.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?