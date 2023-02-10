(Video) Former Liverpool man scores wonder volleyed goal from half-way line

It’s always good to see a former Liverpool player go and do well in their career and to see flashes of brilliance, like this half-way line volley you’re about to watch, is always worth keeping an out for.

Now playing for Borussia Dortmund, Emre Can was facing Vfl Bochum in the DFB-Pokal cup competition and he was first to a long clearance from the opposition ‘keeper.

READ MORE: ‘At least 2 (big budget) midfielders’ set to arrive at Liverpool this summer regardless of CL qualification – Chorianopoulos

With Manuel Riemann scampering back to his penalty area after the big boot up field, our former midfielder took his chance to strike the ball from near the centre of the pitch and it soon found itself in the back of the net.

It was some quick thinking that combined with a high level of skill, whether it’s at the level of his famous goal against Watford – we’ll let you be the judge.

You can watch the video of Can’s goal via @DFBPokal_EN on Twitter:

Halfway line ↔️ goal line Emre Can's first goal of the season was something special 💥#DFBPokal #BOCBVB pic.twitter.com/o3ED0yKXHo — The DFB-Pokal (@DFBPokal_EN) February 8, 2023

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?