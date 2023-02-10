(Video) Kelleher, Gordon and Tsimikas enjoy work experience at a dog groomers in hilarious video

Caoimhin Kelleher, Kaide Gordon and Kostas Tsimikas aren’t players who are all guaranteed a starting role in Jurgen Klopp’s team and so the opportunity to use some of their free time in a dog groomers, was clearly something that appealed.

In a video for Vistaprint, the trio headed to DogOne Groomers in central Liverpool to wash, dry and groom some pups for some ‘work experience’.

It looks like they all had a great time with the animals, although it’s fair to say that they should probably all stick with the football for now!

You can view the video of Kelleher, Gordon and Tsimikas via Vistaprint on YouTube:

