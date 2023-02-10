(Video) Luis Diaz provides injury update on which fixture he’ll be back for

Luis Diaz has been out of action since a knee injury he sustained against Arsenal in early October and, despite a return to action not being imminent, he’s provided an update on which game he hopes to be back for.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the Colombian was asked if he’ll be back for the second-leg against Real Madrid and said: “Let’s wait, let’s wait a little just to see when I can come back to the pitch. If it’s in the Bernabeu it will be great”.

Our No.23 has been a huge miss of late and so the prospect of having him back on the pitch next month, is something that will certainly excite plenty of our fans.

It doesn’t look like a date that is set in stone but it gives us some insight into how long we will have to wait until we see the 26-year-old back in action.

You can view Diaz’s comments via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

"Let's wait a little…" 🤞 Luis Díaz eyes huge match for #LFC return! 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/8GURy3j4EG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 10, 2023

