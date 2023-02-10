New club have ‘stepped up attempts’ to secure Liverpool man ‘immediately’ after leaving Anfield – report

It’s set to be a summer of change for Liverpool and it appears that one man who is soon to depart, has already found his next role after he leaves Anfield at the end of the campaign.

As reported by Mike McGrath from the Daily Telegraph: ‘Ajax have stepped up attempts in last day to land Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward for summer. He can work for foreign club immediately after leaving #lfc’.

It’s no surprise to hear that Julian Ward is plotting his next move, as his announcement to leave our club was made back in November and it was a very public show that he could be open for new opportunities.

READ MORE: (Video) Former Liverpool man scores wonder volleyed goal from half-way line

With the January window already closed, there’s presumably little for our sporting director to be doing until the season comes to an end and it appears that he’s using his spare time to peruse the vacancies in world football.

Having Ajax as a new club would certainly be eventful for anyone in charge of their transfer dealings, with the high turnover of youth players and spending on new squad options with their recouped funds.

With the former scout managing to seemingly find himself a new role, let’s hope for news of who could soon be taking his job for the Reds – ahead of what is expected to be a busy window for incoming and outgoing deals.

You can view the Ward update via @mcgrathmike on Twitter:

#Ajax have stepped up attempts in last day to land Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward for summer. He can work for foreign club immediately after leaving #lfc https://t.co/GOmcEJ7ABe — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) February 9, 2023

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?