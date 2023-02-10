(Image) Social media posts from Liverpool’s returning injured stars as squad is given a huge boost

After calls for new players to be brought into the squad, seeing four players return from injury will feel like new signings for the whole group and it should be a huge boost for all involved.

Taking to their social media accounts, Diogo Jota wrote: ‘I’m back 😁’, Arthur Melo said: ‘Stronger and closer. Come on! #LFC’, Bobby Firmino uploaded a video with the caption: ‘😁🙏🏻❤️‍🔥 …for this day is holy to our Lord. Do not sorrow, for the joy of the Lord is your strength.”” ‭‭Nehemiah‬ ‭8‬:‭10‬’.

Virgil van Dijk wasn’t quite as public with his comeback but the club shared an image of him and Jurgen Klopp, to show that our No.4 was back on the grass too

We don’t know who, if any, will be fit enough to feature against Everton but it’s great news that all four should soon be back in the matchday squads.

