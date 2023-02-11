(Video) Watch how Akinfenwa reacts to Ferdinand on Liverpool relegation question

Adebayo Akinfenwa joined Rio Ferdinand to discuss Liverpool’s poor fortunes on the pitch and it’s fair to say he was left a little speechless by one question the Manchester United legend posed.

The self-professed Reds fan couldn’t help but stare at his fellow pundit in a state of utter bewilderment after being asked: “Have you looked over your shoulder at relegation or anything like that?”

The pair had a laugh about the suggestion right after, which certainly suggests it was a tongue-in-cheek comment from the ex-defender.

Whilst things aren’t quite as rosy this term, the idea of us taking a tumble down to the Championship is absolutely inconceivable and would completely defy the quality available in the squad.

