Emre Can explains why Klopp used to constantly ‘scream’ at him in LFC training

Emre Can shared insight into life under Jurgen Klopp, admitting that the German refused to let work rate levels slip during his time playing for the Anfield-based outfit.

The midfielder noted that the Liverpool boss would ‘scream’ at him and his teammates over second balls.

“You had no choice under Kloppo. He was very challenging,” the former Red told The Athletic.

“If you didn’t get to the second ball, for example, he would scream and the next time, you really made sure that you got there, double-quick (laughs).

“If you didn’t run all day, you found yourself on the bench or in the stands in no time.”

That dedication to conducting challenges and winning back the ball has been sorely missing at times for the Merseysiders this campaign, with the manager himself bemoaning the lack of intensity in the middle of the park.

Replacing both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson with Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keita seemed to have a rejuvenating effect on the midfield but, truth be told, it’s hardly a sustainable solution long-term as we’ve already seen with Thiago Alcantara’s injury.

More importantly, we simply shouldn’t be putting so much pressure and expectation on the shoulders of an 18-year-old to save our campaign.

The trouble is that the solutions beyond the young Spaniard and our No.8 look rather limited unless we can get more senior options playing back at the level we know they’re capable of.

Monday’s clash with Everton might be the perfect tie to light a fire under this beleaguered Liverpool squad and get them to rediscover the necessary changes in gear that will catapult us higher up the table.

