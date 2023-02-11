Jordan Henderson returns v Everton as two changes made – predicted Liverpool team news

Liverpool were handed a big boost in Jurgen Klopp’s latest press conference as Diogo Jota was amongst the injury returnees to make a positive step forward in his recovery efforts.

A meeting with city rivals Everton, under the new management of Sean Dyche, is a possible return date for the Portuguese international, though it looks like it will sadly come too soon for the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Arthur Melo and Bobby Firmino.

To add to that, it now seems highly unlikely that the Reds will be able to call upon Thiago Alcantara after the Spaniard picked up a hip flexor issue, according to the German tactician (via liverpoolfc.com).

Ahead of Alisson Becker in between the sticks, Klopp could deign to fix the lack of assuredness in the backline with no-nonsense centre-half Nat Phillips who will likely be partnered up with Joe Gomez.

Our No.6’s stay in the treatment room means that the former Borussia Dortmund boss will be forced to make at least one change in the midfield and we at Empire can see him turning to Jordan Henderson to slot in alongside Stefan Bajcetic and Naby Keita.

Up top, the forward line should remain unchanged with Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah holding on to their spots.

EOTK’s predicted XI: Alisson, Robertson, Phillips, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Bajcetic, Henderson, Keita, Gakpo, Nunez, Salah

