Journalist suggests Liverpool coach now hiding from the cameras amid poor form

De Telegraaf columnist Wim Kieft has criticised Pep Lijnders for avoiding the limelight ever since Liverpool’s form collapsed.

The Dutchman had often been seen taking pressers for Jurgen Klopp for the domestic cup competitions last term as the Reds went on to secure a cup double.

“It turns out that Kieft also has a couple of things to say about Jurgen Klopp’s assistant Pepijn Lijnders,” Lucas Sposito wrote for Sport Witness.

“He points out that with the Reds struggling this season, you ‘no longer hear’ from the Dutch coach anymore.

“It’s claimed that Lijnders ‘was often at the front to claim a small share of the success’, but with things not going great at Anfield this season, he’s disappeared for a while.”

The Merseysiders are set to take on Everton on Monday following Sean Dyche’s impressive opening victory for the Blues against title challengers Arsenal.

To be completely fair to our German tactician’s No.2, we highly doubt that the coach’s absence from the public eye has anything to do with limelight-hogging and is probably more likely a move from the boss to protect his team in light of our ongoing struggles on the pitch.

As far as we’re concerned, such thoughts put forward by Kieft fuel a bizarre narrative about Lijnders having adversely impacted the campaign, all starting with the release of his book ‘Intensity’.

Make no mistake: our problems are of our own making, with the lack of quality new additions showing in our performances from week to week.

Even so, there should still be enough left in the squad to safely navigate the remainder of the campaign and we’ve every faith in the coaching team coming across the right solution to restore fans’ faith in the club.

