Klopp makes medical department admission as Thiago injury update supplied

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Thiago Alcantara is still being assessed by Liverpool’s medical department after incurring a hip flexor issue.

When questioned about the Spaniard’s condition, the ex-Mainz head coach admitted that he’d have to check with his medical team as to ‘what I am allowed to say about it’.

“Yeah, Thiago has some problems,” the German told reporters at his pre-match presser (via liverpoolfc.com).

“I know the problems, but I have to ask the medical department what I am allowed to say about it.

“Hip flexor, stuff like this, that’s it pretty much. He wasn’t able to train.”

It’s unclear, as things stand, just how severe the problem is and fans will certainly be keeping their fingers crossed that no further issues will blight a department that has suffered a great deal already this term.

READ MORE: Jordan Henderson returns v Everton as two changes made – predicted Liverpool team news

READ MORE: Carragher expresses discontent at Liverpool’s current league position as fingers are pointed at Klopp and co

Whether one or both of Fabinho or Jordan Henderson can step up in the Spaniard’s absence remains to be seen and Klopp will be left with a difficult decision to make ahead of another must-win game on Monday.

The return of the skipper to the squad could be timely, of course, in light of the apparent lack of leadership on show in recent weeks amid the ongoing absence of our No.14 and James Milner.

We’ll need more than just a few rallying cries from the England international, of course – it’s absolutely critical that he can contribute to protecting the backline and securing control in the middle of the park.

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?



