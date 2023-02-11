Liverpool could lose £373bn-rich owner to Man Utd as Ben Jacobs issues ownership update

Ben Jacobs has disputed reports suggesting that Liverpool remain in talks with QIA over a potential investment boost.

The Merseysiders have yet to secure an official offer from any entity, as things currently stand.

“As far as Qatar and Liverpool are concerned, there is not much concrete interest contrary to reports,” the reporter spoke on a Twitter Space (as relayed by Liverpool World).

“No full offer or minority investment offer has been made and with Manchester United, there is real opportunity.

“QIA did originally consider a minority stake and that’s been on the table in the last few days and weeks for a stake of 10%. But there is also a group of private investors who prefer a full sale offer.”

Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol claimed that the Qatar Investment Authority (valued at £373bn, according to Football Insider) had lined up both the Reds and Manchester United as two of their targets, though it seems reported interest in the former may have been overstated.

The idea of our arch rivals securing proper investment is a worrying prospect in a league already containing several financial juggernauts in the form of Chelsea, Manchester City and, now, Newcastle.

Likewise, however, a lack of interest is entirely understandable given how incompatible our values (both city and club) are with entities cloesly linked with regimes interlinked with human rights violations.

Allowing Liverpool to compete with the well-financed outfits of the English top-flight has to be considered a priority ahead of the summer window – though not at the cost of the club’s soul.

